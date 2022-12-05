Agoraverse : making the metaverse useful

Metashop environment by Agoraverse

Agoraverse is a metaverse development studio creating powerful and immersive virtual experiences for companies to open a new distribution channel

PARIS, FRANCE, December 5, 2022

Agoraverse is a french metaverse development studio that opened its doors earlier this year. They specialise in the creation of virtual worlds for companies, improving their conversion rates, marketability and branding through powerful and immersive experiences.

In fact, their mission is to tackle some of the most important problems that traditional company websites are currently encountering: they are uninspiring to audiences that have seen hundreds of variations of the same thing, they feel impersonal as nothing is put in place to offer product recommandations or guide customers, they lack entertainment because they favor being practical and finally, they feel lonely. If you are curious to learn more about the current landscape of the metaverse when it comes to e-commerce, an in-depth case study is available for free on their website.

This being said, the vision at Agoraverse is crystal clear : every company will own a metaverse experience, the same way they all have a website today. Every business will gradually transition to the metaverse, and Agoraverse is here to support them every step of the way in this new digital frontier. How do they achieve this?

Metashops : 3D virtual environments, accessible directly on browser in under ten seconds that provide a unique introduction to the company to the visitor. These environments rely on 4 principle to make sure the user experience is something new and useful :

- Product immersion, giving users as much information on a product as possible by using 3D models

- Lifelike customer support by using non player characters as virtual sales assistants

- Entertaining experiences that reward users for their time commitment, through virtual or tangible rewards

- Social interaction, replicating the feeling of shopping with friends and family in real life !

The first Agoraverse metashop experience will be released on the 16th of December. Users will be able to compete for the top rankings, unlock rewards and have a good time. Participating in the event is completely free.