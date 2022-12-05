Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company's "Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Report 2022” forecasts the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market to reach a value of $4.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The pulse oximeters, spirometers market is expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Covid-19 infection is a respiratory illness and therefore there is an increased demand for respiratory devices including pulse oximeters and spirometers.

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Trends

Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. The use of wireless technology in monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results. In 2019, FDA approved the Loop system by Spry Health, Inc., B.O.L.T. by American Megatrends India Private Limited which are used to monitor vital parameters and respiratory parameters. In 2020, Masimo, an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, received the first FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter that can measure respiration rate. In addition, the device will also measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, and Masimo’s Pleth Variability Index (PVi).

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Overview

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market consist of sales of pulse oximeters, spirometers that are used as respiratory care devices in the healthcare industry. These are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate, measure the air capacity of the lungs. The pulse oximeters and spirometer companies are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and developing of these devices used to monitor the respiration-related parameters that aid in the detection of respiratory disorders.

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers

• By End Use: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinical Laboratories, Industrial settings

• By Application: Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Opto Circuits Limited, Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth pulse oximeters, spirometers market research. The market report analyzes pulse oximeters, spirometers market size, pulse oximeters, spirometers market segments, pulse oximeters, spirometers market growth drivers, pulse oximeters, spirometers market growth across geographies, and pulse oximeters, spirometers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

