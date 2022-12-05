Zulu Baskets Exclusively From Lalibella
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST African Zulu Baskets are available exclusively from Lalibella. A London-based African fashion company that works closely with African artisans to create and produce quality ethical products and accessories.
The brand new range of high-quality, hand-woven baskets made by people from the Zulu Tribe. Based in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa, these beautifully designed Zulu baskets are created using the indigenous plants and fibres found nearby.
As a result, no two Zulu baskets are the same; the weavers strip the native ilala palm tree fibres into strips. These are then dyed using mud, flowers, roots and berries. Once dry, the strips are weaved into the Zulu baskets, creating elaborate or muted patterns.
The new range of Zulu Baskets at Lalibella has been designed with an attractive, black rim and various designs with black fibres. The baskets are available in two sizes, 26cm and 30cm diameters.
As the baskets are woven by hand, no two baskets are the same, with various designs and sizes available, the Lalibella Zulu baskets are the perfect choice for a unique and fair trade home accessory.
Stephanie Ferrario - Owner and Founder of Lalibella had this to say about the new arrivals - “we at Lalibella love the new Zulu Baskets. The authenticity and uniqueness of the baskets mean that you will never be able to find something as special anywhere else in the UK market.
“We work hard to ensure all of our products are sourced sustainably and fairly, offering opportunities to all those who provide us with their fantastic products. By purchasing our new Zulu baskets, you will be benefiting and supporting the fantastic artisans behind each basket and their community.”
Lalibella's Ethical Promise
Lalibella pride themselves on supplying high-quality, traditional and ethically produced products. This is why they are pleased to announce that the new range of Zulu Baskets, all prophets made from the baskets go directly back to the creators and their communities. Allowing them to continue living and creating the way they wish to.
Lalibella
