Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,185 in the last 365 days.

Zulu Baskets Exclusively From Lalibella

zulu basket

zulu basket

52 LONSDALE ROAD , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST African Zulu Baskets are available exclusively from Lalibella. A London-based African fashion company that works closely with African artisans to create and produce quality ethical products and accessories.

The brand new range of high-quality, hand-woven baskets made by people from the Zulu Tribe. Based in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa, these beautifully designed Zulu baskets are created using the indigenous plants and fibres found nearby.

As a result, no two Zulu baskets are the same; the weavers strip the native ilala palm tree fibres into strips. These are then dyed using mud, flowers, roots and berries. Once dry, the strips are weaved into the Zulu baskets, creating elaborate or muted patterns.

The new range of Zulu Baskets at Lalibella has been designed with an attractive, black rim and various designs with black fibres. The baskets are available in two sizes, 26cm and 30cm diameters.

As the baskets are woven by hand, no two baskets are the same, with various designs and sizes available, the Lalibella Zulu baskets are the perfect choice for a unique and fair trade home accessory.

Stephanie Ferrario - Owner and Founder of Lalibella had this to say about the new arrivals - “we at Lalibella love the new Zulu Baskets. The authenticity and uniqueness of the baskets mean that you will never be able to find something as special anywhere else in the UK market.

“We work hard to ensure all of our products are sourced sustainably and fairly, offering opportunities to all those who provide us with their fantastic products. By purchasing our new Zulu baskets, you will be benefiting and supporting the fantastic artisans behind each basket and their community.”

Lalibella's Ethical Promise

Lalibella pride themselves on supplying high-quality, traditional and ethically produced products. This is why they are pleased to announce that the new range of Zulu Baskets, all prophets made from the baskets go directly back to the creators and their communities. Allowing them to continue living and creating the way they wish to.

Lalibella
Lalibella
795188891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Zulu Baskets Exclusively From Lalibella

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.