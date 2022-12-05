Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women don’t often know where to start or what to say or even if they are allowed to speak up for their own health needs, but there is an expert who strives to change all that. She is a top-ranked OB/GYN with 35 years of practice experience who increasingly focuses on the hormone connection underlying women’s health issues—ranging from puberty to perimenopause to menopause and beyond. She helps women tune into their pain, ask more probing questions, and take the reins in their own health care journey. She is brilliant and committed and her name is Dr. Victoria J Mondloch.

“As a teaching doctor, I have a sense of duty to empower women with knowledge. So, you will understand what is going on inside your body to a greater extent. And become an excellent steward of your own health. And so that you can navigate the medical system more easily and successfully for the rest of your healthy life.”

That quote is at the beginning of the doctor’s second book, Full Bloom, and it is a true reflection of her desire to support women through their health journey.

Doctor Mondloch underwent traumatic health changes when her own hormones began to wane some 20 years ago. It drove to her find answers, not just for herself, but for all women. She is on a quest to create a more balanced, effective, and healthy climate for women at every age and every hormonal stage. In the coming weeks she will focus on health topics women face, how to advocate for yourself, and how to always stay strong, focused and vital.

Dr. Mondloch treats women (and her male patients) in a way that makes them partners and allies. She empowers patients so that they work together on diagnoses, care, and treatment. Together, they explore the best steps to take towards optimal health. Often the key is hormone balancing and a healthier diet and lifestyle matter too. You can hear some of her tips, like unconventional treatment for migraines, on the doctor’s you tube channel, @heydocwhatsup6290.

Patients applaud Dr. Mondloch, or Doctor Vicki as most call her, for listening, testing, and looking more deeply into their multiple health issues. Beyond recognition from patients, Dr. Mondloch has received many professional accolades. She was 4-star rated by US News and World Reports and named Best in Medicine by the American Health Council, each honor for her for her achievements in the Women’s Health field.

As the year draws to a close, Dr. Mondloch is going to continue separating truths from myths when it comes to women’s health conditions. She will review what women should ask of their doctors, and focus on Endometriosis and UTI’s -- which can be problematic, particularly as our hormones shift and wane.

