Top 100 Woman

I'm honored to be among so many brilliant women and grateful to The Daily Record for recognizing the leadership and service of Maryland women.”COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as one of Maryland’s top professionals with a deep history rooted in community goodwill, Sharrarne Morton was recognized for her service by The Daily Record as one of the Top 100 Women of Maryland. According to The Daily Record, an award-winning business, government, and legal newspaper, “Maryland’s Top 100 Women are high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service, and mentoring.”
“I am honored to be among so many brilliant women. I am especially grateful to The Daily Record for recognizing the leadership and service of Maryland women. I owe this honor to my mother Brenda Parker and my Aunt Patricia Ferrell for all that they instilled in me to become who I am today,” said Morton.
Filled with the spirit of building a legacy and controlling her own destiny, Sharrarne founded Morton Media, a national media, marketing, and public relations firm over 15 years ago, and where she currently serves as CEO. She is also a SiriusXM Radio/HUR Voices On-Air personality for which Morton Media produces the show’s content and the radio advertisements. In her early life, Sharrarne was an English professor and taught and mentored thousands of students for many years.
Morton is also the Founder of Black Door Society, a women’s empowerment organization that connects women of color to high network and high net worth opportunities that build wealth and legacy.
Sharrarne is married to Gary Morton, and they are the proud parents of two adult daughters.
