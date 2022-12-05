Officer Involved Shooting-Mt Pleasant, IA

December 4, 2022

MT PLEASANT, Iowa – On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:04 PM, Officers of the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was being held at gunpoint. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a male calling for help from the bathroom window. The male was able to exit the bathroom window. While attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and an officer discharged their weapon. The Officers were not injured during the encounter. The subject sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm as a result of the officer involved shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was notified and requested to investigate the incident. Per protocol, the Officer has been placed on Critical Incident Leave, pending the investigation. The name of the subject is being withheld, pending the continued investigation. The name of the officer is being withheld, pending an interview with DCI.



No further information will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.