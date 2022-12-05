Beauty Business Trailblazer Competing in National Breast Cancer Competition to Save the Lives of Dogs
Veronique Munro, CEO Infinity Sun is competing in National Breast Cancer competition and will donate entire cash prize to Sprays for Strays to help dog rescues.
It is such an incredible opportunity to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, while having a chance to win $40K to save more dogs and empower spray tan artists all at the same time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Business and Sunless Tanning industry pioneer, Veronique Munro is competing along side thousands of women around the world in the Fab Over 40 competition. Her incentive for entering the competition was to have the opportunity to win $40,000 to help rescue dogs through the dog rescue nonprofit, Sprays for Strays.
Additionally, Munro is passionate about being able to raise money to support breast cancer early detection, education and support through the fundraising aspect of the contest, but also, having the opportunity to empower spray tanning business owners through the increased visibility of the nonprofit.
Fab Over 40 is an annual competition invites women over the age of 40 from around the world to compete for a 2-page ad feature in New Beauty magazine, a luxurious spa-cation, and a $40,000 cash prize. The winner will also experience a glamorous photoshoot and an exclusive interview for the magazine spread. The winner is chosen through public voting and every vote purchased is a direct donation to DTCare who will then subsequently make a grant to National Breast Cancer Foundation.
When asked what she will do with the cash prize if she wins, Munro stated "I will donate the entire $40,000 to Sprays for Strays nonprofit to grow membership within the spray tanning community to increase fundraisers, volunteers, fosters etc geared entirely to save the lives of more dogs".
Miss Munro has succeeded to the semifinals, which will end on December 8th and if she gets through, she will go on to finals. If you would like to support her in the competition, Click on the following link https://votefab40.com/2022/veronique-munro
Munro launched Infinity Sun in Los Angeles more than 18 years ago and built the global brand to include spray systems, sunless tanning solutions, a growing line of luxury self-tanners, high-end skincare products as well as a nonprofit, Sprays for Strays which raises money to help dog rescue organizations across the USA to help dogs in need.
During her career, she has worked with celebrity clients such as Jessica Alba, Kevin Costner, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Anniston, Giuliana Rancic, Kaley Cuoco, Britney Spears, and tanned stars on the set of hit shows such as "Entourage," "Glee," "Dancing with the Stars," "Sunset Tan," "Millionaire Matchmaker" and "Dr. 90210."Infinity Sun is also a resource for those looking to add spray tanning services to their existing health and beauty businesses as well as individuals looking to begin a new career in the beauty industry. Infinity Sun offers training and mentorship as well as all the products and supplies needed to launch a sunless tanning business. For more information on Infinity Sun, visit http://www.infinitysun.com or follow us on Instagram @infinitysun. @spraysforstrays @veroniquemunro
