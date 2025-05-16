Infinity Sun Named Official Sunless Tanning Brand of Miss California USA for 15th Consecutive Year

Veronique Munro, CEO Infinity Sun Infinity Sun Sunless-Safe Body Oils Infinity Sun Glow on the Go Self Tanning Mist 3.4 oz

Infinity Sun, the trailblazing luxury sunless tanning brand known for innovation, education and celebrity clientele, proud Sponsor of Miss CA USA.

“Our advanced sunless tanning formulas are designed not only to enhance the skin but to elevate every woman’s confidence—helping her feel radiant, empowered, and ready to shine on stage.” — Veronique Munro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Sun, the trailblazing luxury sunless tanning brand known for innovation, education and celebrity clientele, proudly announces its continued role as the official sunless tanning sponsor of Miss California USA—marking the 15th consecutive year of partnership.With a legacy rooted in empowering women through science-backed sunless tanning and beauty technology, Infinity Sun has become a trusted name among top-tier professionals, red carpet stylists, and pageant organizations alike.“We are proud to celebrate 15 years of partnership with Infinity Sun as the official sunless tanning sponsor of Miss California USA,” said Kristen Bradford, Director of Miss California USA. “Infinity Sun has been a trusted staple in our pageant, helping our contestants look and feel their absolute best on stage. As the pioneering luxury sunless tanning brand in the industry, Infinity Sun continues to deliver flawless, confidence-boosting results that embody the elegance and excellence of our program.”As the exclusive sunless tanning sponsor, Infinity Sun will provide custom spray tanning services and curated skincare for all delegates competing in this year’s state pageant. Contestants will be treated to Infinity Sun’s VIP professional-grade tanning service and luxury retail line—including the Glow on the Go Mousse, Luxury Body Oils, pH Balancing Elixir and Dolce Dust Finishing powder, all formulated with skin-enhancing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, Argan Oil, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil and plant-based DHA."At Infinity Sun, we fuse the science of skincare with the art of beauty to create results that go beyond the surface,” said Veronique Munro, Founder and CEO of Infinity Sun. “Our advanced sunless tanning formulas are designed not only to enhance the skin but to elevate every woman’s confidence—helping her feel radiant, empowered, and ready to shine on stage.As a pioneer in sustainable tanning innovation, Infinity Sun leads the industry with eco-conscious delivery systems, including plug-and-spray technology, bag-in-a-box refill architecture, and recyclable packaging.The 2025 Miss California USA competition will be held on August 8th-10th, 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas, Indian Wells, CA, drawing contestants from across the state to compete for the coveted crown and the opportunity to represent California at the national level.About Infinity SunInfinity Sun is a global leader in sunless tanning technology and skincare, offering a portfolio of luxury retail and professional solutions trusted by celebrity makeup artists, wellness professionals, and discerning consumers. Founded by industry veteran Veronique Munro, Infinity Sun’s products are formulated with results-driven botanicals, sustainable ingredients, and cutting-edge delivery systems.About Veronique MunroVeronique Munro is a celebrated beauty industry innovator, sunless tanning expert, and founder of Infinity Sun, the groundbreaking luxury spray tanning brand trusted by celebrities, top beauty professionals and pageant organizations around the globe. A true pioneer in sunless technology and sustainable beauty, Veronique has spent over two decades at the intersection of science and aesthetics—developing professional-grade sunless tanning and skincare solutions that deliver real results.In addition to leading a global beauty brand, Veronique is the creator and host of the Glow-Up Boss podcast—a business school in podcast form designed specifically for beauty entrepreneurs. Each episode offers expert insights into the real-world challenges of building and scaling a beauty business, covering everything from accounting, legal, and HR to digital marketing, brand strategy, and personal growth. Through candid conversations with thought leaders, founders, and service pros, Glow-Up Boss empowers listeners to lead with confidence, clarity, and creativity in every stage of their business journey.About Miss California USAMiss California USA is the official state preliminary to the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. For over 70 years, the organization has celebrated women who exemplify leadership, intelligence, style, and service—providing a platform to pursue personal growth, career advancement, and global advocacy.Media Contact:Jessica RogersMedia Relations - Infinity Sun | Glow-Up Boss PodcastJessica@infinitysun.com323-782-1049

