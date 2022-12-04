Berlin Barracks / Reckless Endangerment x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3006970
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2022 0921 hours
LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment x2
ACCUSED: Andrew Buckley
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
ACCUSED: Alyssa Buckley
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: Jeremy Hill
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of citizen dispute at an address on Cabot Rd in Cabot, VT. The complainant advised that Andrew Buckley had come to the residence brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the address and interviewed all involved parties. During the investigation it was discovered that Alyssa Buckley went to Andrews residence and displayed a firearm in retaliation. Andrew and Alyssa were both arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing without incident. They were later released with criminal citations to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/19/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
