Berlin Barracks / Reckless Endangerment x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:22A3006970

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2022 0921 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment x2

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Buckley                       

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 

 

ACCUSED: Alyssa Buckley

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 

 

VICTIM: Jeremy Hill

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of citizen dispute at an address on Cabot Rd in Cabot, VT. The complainant advised that Andrew Buckley had come to the residence brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the address and interviewed all involved parties. During the investigation it was discovered that Alyssa Buckley went to Andrews residence and displayed a firearm in retaliation. Andrew and Alyssa were both arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing without incident. They were later released with criminal citations to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/19/2023 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

