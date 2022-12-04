Submit Release
List of yellow code zones (2022.12.04-21h00)

MACAU, December 4 - List of Red Code Zones Converted into Yellow Code Zones

Last Update:2022/12/04 21:00

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Date of Last NAT

(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)

1

EDF. TIM SENG:Rua de Tomás Vieira 68M-68P, Travessa de Tomás Vieira 2

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

2

EDF. TIM YEE: Calçada Central de S. Lázaro 18-20B

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

3

FONG SON SAN CHUN II (BLOCK J、K)

2022/12/03

2022/12/08

2022/12/08

4

EDF. KUAN WAI:

Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 95 - 101, Beco do Almirante Costa Cabral 2 - 12

2022/12/03

2022/12/08

2022/12/08

List of Yellow Code Zones Last Update:2022/12/04 21:00

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Date of Last NAT

(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)

1

EDF. WAN KENG: Estrada do Cemitério 11 - 25

2022/12/04

2022/12/09

2022/12/09

2

EDF. HOI FU GARDEN: Rotunda de S. João Bosco 63

2022/12/04

2022/12/09

2022/12/09

List of yellow code zones (2022.12.04-21h00)

