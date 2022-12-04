List of yellow code zones (2022.12.04-21h00)
MACAU, December 4 - List of Red Code Zones Converted into Yellow Code Zones
（Last Update:2022/12/04 21:00）
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Date of Last NAT
(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)
|
1
|
EDF. TIM SENG:Rua de Tomás Vieira 68M-68P, Travessa de Tomás Vieira 2
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05
|
2
|
EDF. TIM YEE: Calçada Central de S. Lázaro 18-20B
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05
|
3
|
FONG SON SAN CHUN II (BLOCK J、K)
|
2022/12/03
|
2022/12/08
|
2022/12/08
|
4
|
EDF. KUAN WAI:
Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 95 - 101, Beco do Almirante Costa Cabral 2 - 12
|
2022/12/03
|
2022/12/08
|
2022/12/08
List of Yellow Code Zones （Last Update:2022/12/04 21:00）
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Date of Last NAT
(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)
|
1
|
EDF. WAN KENG: Estrada do Cemitério 11 - 25
|
2022/12/04
|
2022/12/09
|
2022/12/09
|
2
|
EDF. HOI FU GARDEN: Rotunda de S. João Bosco 63
|
2022/12/04
|
2022/12/09
|
2022/12/09