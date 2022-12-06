Ursus, Inc. Names New Chief Operating Officer
Lori Kwan Promoted from VP of Recruiting and Delivery to COO
MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ursus, Inc. a privately held staffing company focused on technology and creative recruiting to empower digital transformation today announced that Lori Kwan, has been promoted from Vice President of Recruiting and Delivery to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
As COO, Kwan’s over 30 years of staffing knowledge and experience, including founding and later selling her own staffing firm, will help Ursus focus on expanding the company’s growth through continued delivery and back office operational excellence as well as employee, client, and partner service and support.
“I am excited and incredibly energized to lead Ursus through its next phase of growth and operational maturity. As part of our company’s continued growth to the next level, I will ensure that our best practices and operational excellence are designed, implemented, and operationalized throughout the entire company,” said Kwan.
Ms. Kwan brings with her more than three decades of staffing and recruiting experience, having held numerous executive and operational leadership roles. Most recently, as Vice President of Recruiting and Delivery at Ursus where she developed many processes, procedures, and reporting that support “The Ursus Way”. This year she led the complete digitization and automation of the company’s back and front office workflow and reporting. She also led the development of the Ursus University training program and the launch of operations in Canada and The Philippines.
Jon Beck, Founder, and CEO of Ursus said, “For the second consecutive year, Ursus has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as the fastest-growing staffing firm in the technology and creative verticals. Lori’s track record of performance and success coupled with her operations and people management experience makes her the absolute right leader of our daily corporate operations as we prepare for the next phase of our growth.”
About Ursus, Inc.
Ursus, Inc., is a recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing technical and creative staffing firm in the United States. Ursus is a global leader in next-generation, digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, or the employee to deliver the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team we are here for U!
