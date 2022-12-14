New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Career Navy Veteran Who Now Has Mesothelioma In New Jersey or Nationwide to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

A mesothelioma compensation settlement for a person like this might literally be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always more than happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY , USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Career US Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. A financial compensation settlement for an individual like this might be in the millions of dollars because they might have had so much exposure to asbestos on the ship, submarines, or shipyards where they may have been assigned to. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "Navy Veterans make up about one third of US Citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. In many instances people like this might have had extreme exposure to asbestos-that occurred over decades. A mesothelioma compensation settlement for a person like this might literally be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always more than happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"By the time a person like this gets diagnosed with mesothelioma there is a very good chance they are very sick. To make things less complicated for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey or anywhere in the nation a lawyer from The Gori Law Firm will come to visit a person like this in their home to explain how the compensation process works along with what the financial claim might be worth. The in-home visit by a lawyer from The Gori Law Firm is no obligation-and it is important. For more information a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, or their family-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” https://GoriLaw.Com

Important Note: As an additional service The Gori Law Firm is offering to assist their clients who are Veterans of the US Armed Forces with filling out the required forms to qualify them for possible VA benefits if they have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. This is a complimentary service provided by Gori Law Firm for their clients. https://GoriLaw.Com

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton. https://NewJersey.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma