Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Steel Mill or Foundry Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a steel mill or foundry worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama or their family members to please call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. A compensation claim for asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed $100,000 and for mesothelioma in Alabama might exceed a million dollars.

The group says, “Alabama is renowned for its steel mills and foundries and asbestos exposure was a huge problem at these types of workplaces prior to the mid-1980s. Not only were the mills and foundries insulated with asbestos-most of the equipment, pipes, machinery contained asbestos as well. A significant number of workers at these types of facilities were required to wear clothing or gear made with asbestos.

“If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama and he worked at a steel mill or foundry before the mid-1980s please call the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. Compensation might be significant.” https://www.elglaw.com

Important Note: The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

