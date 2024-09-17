Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges The Family of Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-They Have No Equal in Florida

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Every year three to four times as many Navy Veterans will be diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer than mesothelioma. Unfortunately, most of these Navy Veterans with lung cancer will never get compensated because they are not aware the $30+ billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa, Florida and they are one of the nation's leading law firms focused on asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma.

"Navy Veterans are still the top work group for individuals who will develop lung cancer and mesothelioma because they had so much exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. The sailors most at risk for asbestos exposure in the navy worked in a ship's engine room, a submarine's propulsion center, as part of a repair crew, maintaining machinery or they were assigned to a shipyard to work with shipyard workers on their ship or submarine.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm's top priority is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and or mesothelioma to receives the best possible compensation results."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

