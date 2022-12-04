CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los Angeles County at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and was apprehended without incident. He was transported to California Institution for Men and his case will be referred to a district attorney for consideration of escape charges. In addition, Mejia will be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program.

Mejia was admitted from Los Angeles County on Aug. 2, 2022, to serve seven years, eight months for discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, stalking, and attempting to prevent/dissuade a witness against testifying.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov