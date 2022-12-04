Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,005 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los Angeles County at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and was apprehended without incident. He was transported to California Institution for Men and his case will be referred to a district attorney for consideration of escape charges. In addition, Mejia will be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program.

Mejia was admitted from Los Angeles County on Aug. 2, 2022, to serve seven years, eight months for discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, stalking, and attempting to prevent/dissuade a witness against testifying.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov

Raul Mejia

You just read:

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.