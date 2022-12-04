Official Visit of His Excellency Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman and Major General Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary-General of the National Security Council of the Sultanate of…

Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and National Security Council Secretary-General of the Sultanate of Oman, Major General (MG) Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 4 to 6 December 2022.

Sayyid Badr and Al Kindi will co-chair the inaugural Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue (SOSD) with Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman on 6 December 2022. The SOSD will serve as the primary platform to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

On 5 December 2022, Minister Sayyid Badr and MG Al Kindi will be hosted to breakfast by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and call on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Minister Shanmugam and Minister Maliki will also host dinner for Minister Sayyid Badr and MG Al Kindi.

