The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Torrid Holdings Inc.

logo

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a class action against Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV)

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Class Attorney Timothy L. MIles Awarded AV Preeminent Award for Tenth Straight Year

Image showing Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

Paraquat Lawyer Timothy L. Miles of Nashville Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

LOGO

Nationally Recognized Shareholders Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Class action lawsuit charges Torrid Holdings Inc. and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Torrid Holgings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”
— Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV), who suffered losses in Torrid Holdings stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The Torrid Holdings class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Torrid Holdings common stock in or traceable to Torrid Holding’s July 1, 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Captioned Waswick v. Torrid Holdings Inc., No. 22-cv-08375 (C.D. Cal.), the Torrid Holdings class action lawsuit charges Torrid Holdings, certain of its top executives and directors, the IPO’s underwriters, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you sufferered losses in Torrid Holdings or have any questions, please visit us here free of charge.

Allegations in the Torrid Holdings Class Action Lawsuit

Torrid Holdings is a direct-to-consumer brand of women’s plus-size apparel and intimates. Via its IPO, Torrid Holdings sold more than 12 million shares at $21 per share, generating over $265 million in gross offering proceeds. Notably, all of the shares sold were by Torrid Holdings insiders.

Leading up to the IPO, Torrid Holdings claimed to be experiencing rapid sales growth and an impressive recovery following a temporary downturn in the face of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020.

​However, as the Torrid Holdings class action lawsuit alleges, the IPO’s registration statement failed to disclose the following adverse facts: (i) in the first half of 2021, Torrid Holdings had experienced a temporary surge in demand as a result of changed consumer behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government stimulus and that such ephemeral demand trends had dissipated and were not internally projected to continue following the IPO; (ii) Torrid Holdings was suffering from severe supply chain disruptions caused by the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had first emerged in May 2021; (iii) Torrid Holdings was running materially below historical inventory levels as a result of supply chain disruptions; (iv) thus, Torrid Holdings did not have sufficient inventory to meet expected consumer demand for its fiscal third quarter of 2021; (v) consequently, late inventory arrival had materially impaired Torrid Holdings from effectively matching consumer buying trends, creating an undisclosed risk of increased markdowns and promotional activities necessary to sell undesirable inventory; (vi) Torrid Holdings’ CFO, defendant George Wehlitz, planned to retire shortly after the IPO; and (vii) as a result, the IPO’s registration statement’s representations regarding Torrid Holding’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of Torrid Holdings at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

At the time of the filing of the Torrid Holdings class action lawsuit, the price of Torrid Holdings common stock remained significantly below the IPO price as investors continued to suffer losses in Torrid Holdings stock.
Torrid Holdings Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased ​Torrid Holdings securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble

You just read:

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Torrid Holdings Inc.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Torrid Holdings Inc.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Againtst Generac Holdings, Inc.
Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website
View All Stories From This Author