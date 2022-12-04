Advancements to Broadcast a New Episode on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Watch Bloomberg at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 10th to learn about the latest developments taking place across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce the broadcast of an upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET in primetime on Bloomberg.

Watch as Advancements explores how proven methods and candid engagement are helping commercial teams manage volatile market conditions. Audiences will discover how Holden Advisors uses technology to enable companies to increase profitability and grow revenue, while also helping organizations carefully manage business operations and price appropriately in a rapidly changing environment.

The show will educate about how the rising demand for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle is expanding environmental and social awareness. With a focus on how ActAware is helping people take action through everyday choices, spectators will see how technology is enabling users to create personalized ratings on products and companies, so they can avoid hurtful products and support businesses that are aligned with their causes.

Learn how instant access to data is helping inspectors save both time and money as the show uncovers how Ooga Technologies' lightweight and portable inspection devices are bringing access to internet via satellite-based technology, enabling the transfer of data from remote inspection sites to the experts around the world.

With a look at recent innovations in natural gas production, the show will discover how emissions are being meaningfully reduced across the entire energy value chain. Learn how PureWest Energy (PureWest), an independent natural gas company, is dedicated to advancing modern life by responsibly delivering essential energy with exceptional reliability and proven environmental stewardship. Viewers will hear how PureWest goes beyond expectations to produce natural gas in the most responsible and efficient manner possible.

"Technology is pushing the envelope across several sectors today," said Dustin Schwarz, director of programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how these developments are expanding access to improved services."

