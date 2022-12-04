TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington County

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson City.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Information from the scene indicates almost immediately upon arrival, deputies encountered an individual in a manner that resulted in the attempted deployment of a Taser. For reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by the individual and at least one deputy. The involved individual died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI special agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.