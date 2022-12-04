The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Againtst Generac Holdings, Inc.

law firm announcement

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings, Inc.

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Class Attorney Timothy L. MIles Awarded AV Preeminent Award for Tenth Straight Year

Plaque for 2022 AV Preeminent Rating by Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition

Man and logo

Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee for the Third Straight Year

picture of man

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Class action lawsuit charges Generac Holdings and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GRNC)

Generac Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GRNC), who suffered losses in Generac stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The Generac class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GRNC) common stock between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association v. Generac Holdings Inc., No. 22-cv-01436 (E.D. Wis.). The Generac class action lawsuit charges Generac and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered losses in Generac or would like additional information, visit us here.

Allegations in the Generac Class Action Lawsuit

​​Generac manufactures electric generators and backup power solutions. A component at the core of Generac’s solar power products is the “SnapRS,” which is intended to perform an essential safety function by rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations. Generac relied on “channel partners” to sell, service, and install its solar battery storage systems, including Power Home Solar, LLC d/b/a Pink Energy (“Pink Energy”). During the Class Period, Pink Energy was the largest of these partners, with operations in 15 states.

The Generac class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Generac’s SnapRS components would overheat, melt, and, in some cases, start fires; (ii) Generac was far more dependent on the revenue generated from its channel partner, Pink Energy, than disclosed to investors; and (iii) Generac misrepresented its warranty liability in connection with defective SnapRS components, overstated its earnings, and falsely assured investors that Generac’s financial statements were Generally Accepted Accounting Principles compliant.

On August 1, 2022, Pink Energy filed a lawsuit against Generac, revealing Generac’s “defective” SnapRS components caused millions of dollars of damages, giving rise to liability that threatened Pink Energy’s solvency. On this news, Generac shares declined by more than $3. Soon after, Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy.

Then, on October 19, 2022, Generac revealed that it had taken “pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matter and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy.” On this news, the price of Generac shares declined approximately 25%.

Finally, on November 2, 2022, Generac released its earnings results for the third quarter of 2022, and lowered sales guidance on its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. On a conference call with investors and analysts held that same day, Generac’s CEO, defendant Aaron Jagdfeld, attributed the lowered guidance to “the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue” – i.e., the defective SnapRS component and the Pink Energy bankruptcy that resulted directly from that defect. On this news, the price of Generac shares declined by an additional 8%, further damaging investors.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Generac Industries class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than January 30, 2023.


​Generac Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased Generac securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble

You just read:

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Againtst Generac Holdings, Inc.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Torrid Holdings Inc.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Againtst Generac Holdings, Inc.
Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website
View All Stories From This Author