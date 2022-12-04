The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Againtst Generac Holdings, Inc.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings, Inc.
Class action lawsuit charges Generac Holdings and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GRNC)
If you suffered losses in Generac or would like additional information, visit us here.
Allegations in the Generac Class Action Lawsuit
Generac manufactures electric generators and backup power solutions. A component at the core of Generac’s solar power products is the “SnapRS,” which is intended to perform an essential safety function by rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations. Generac relied on “channel partners” to sell, service, and install its solar battery storage systems, including Power Home Solar, LLC d/b/a Pink Energy (“Pink Energy”). During the Class Period, Pink Energy was the largest of these partners, with operations in 15 states.
The Generac class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Generac’s SnapRS components would overheat, melt, and, in some cases, start fires; (ii) Generac was far more dependent on the revenue generated from its channel partner, Pink Energy, than disclosed to investors; and (iii) Generac misrepresented its warranty liability in connection with defective SnapRS components, overstated its earnings, and falsely assured investors that Generac’s financial statements were Generally Accepted Accounting Principles compliant.
On August 1, 2022, Pink Energy filed a lawsuit against Generac, revealing Generac’s “defective” SnapRS components caused millions of dollars of damages, giving rise to liability that threatened Pink Energy’s solvency. On this news, Generac shares declined by more than $3. Soon after, Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy.
Then, on October 19, 2022, Generac revealed that it had taken “pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matter and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy.” On this news, the price of Generac shares declined approximately 25%.
Finally, on November 2, 2022, Generac released its earnings results for the third quarter of 2022, and lowered sales guidance on its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. On a conference call with investors and analysts held that same day, Generac’s CEO, defendant Aaron Jagdfeld, attributed the lowered guidance to “the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue” – i.e., the defective SnapRS component and the Pink Energy bankruptcy that resulted directly from that defect. On this news, the price of Generac shares declined by an additional 8%, further damaging investors.
Lead plaintiff motions for the Generac Industries class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than January 30, 2023.
Generac Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Generac securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble