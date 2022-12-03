Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3006962

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022 at 1040 hours

LOCATION: I89 north, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: John Mills                    

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle rollover on Interstate 89 north near mile marker 41. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Mills of Burlington, VT. Responding Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking with Mills. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing.  Mills was later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

