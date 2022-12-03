Berlin Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006962

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022 at 1040 hours

LOCATION: I89 north, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: John Mills

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle rollover on Interstate 89 north near mile marker 41. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Mills of Burlington, VT. Responding Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking with Mills. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Mills was later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191