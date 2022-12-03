Berlin Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006962
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022 at 1040 hours
LOCATION: I89 north, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: John Mills
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle rollover on Interstate 89 north near mile marker 41. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Mills of Burlington, VT. Responding Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking with Mills. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Mills was later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/21/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191