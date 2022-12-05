Submit Release
UCC Networks Presents FREE RFP Services

UCC Networks introduces RFx services - the simplest way to create, manage, and execute RFPs, RFQs and RFIs.

ORANGE, CA, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks was founded to help simplify the buying experience. Today, businesses have unlimited choices when evaluating new technology platforms. UCC Networks empowers businesses with proven RFx solutions to make the right vendor selection.

UCC Networks introduces RFx services - the simplest way to create, manage, and execute RFPs, RFQs and RFIs. Specialty services include Cloud Calling, MS Teams Calling, Contact Center Solutions, Voice & Toll-Free, POTS line Alternatives, Conferencing Services, and Hardware.

Simplify the buying experience with a custom tailored RFP, RFQ, or RFI.

RFP - Request for Proposal

• Announce a project to solicit competitive bids
• Assess vendors and proposed solutions
• UCC Networks creates customized requests for proposals, communicates with vendors, and compiles tailored solutions to give businesses clear options

RFQ - Request for Quotation

• Compare prices to meet specific requirements
• Quick selection process focused on cost
• UCC Networks composes and oversees the process of reviewing vendor quotes to meet specific needs on price

RFI - Request for Information

• General questions to educate and inform
• Intended to narrow down a list of candidates
• UCC Networks generates a request to gather information and identify potential vendors

We align our service delivery model to assist our customers in achieving digital transformation yielding a return on investment.

For a limited time, get a Free RFP, RFQ, or RFI engagement from our 200 + approved technology suppliers.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
