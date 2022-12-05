Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training Publishes Potty Training Book
Successful puppy trainer Dale Buchanan has launched a new book, “Potty Training Your Puppy,” to complement his series of puppy training books.HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known in the Huntsville, AL area for his puppy training and dog behavior modification programs, Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training has now published his second book.
“Potty Training Your Puppy” was released on November 26 and complements Buchanan’s already successful book “The Complete Puppy Training Manual” and his well-known podcast Puppy Talk.
“Potty Training a new puppy is one of the hardest things for some owners,” says Dale. “I get numerous calls and emails weekly to assist with potty training issues. My book offers a simple and effective 3-step method that really works.”
The book provides owners with everything needed to help housebreak a puppy, including:
- A simple potty training method that works
- The top 3 reasons why potty training fails
- How to create a potty break schedule
- Puppy feeding and water intake advice
- Puppy management and supervision
- Crate and leash training tips
Dale also offers training sessions in the owner’s home in the Huntsville, AL area that covers basic obedience commands, leash training, and socialization skills. Dale’s training methods focus on positive reinforcement.
In addition to the publication of his books, Dale has hosted over 59 Puppy Talk Podcast episodes, more than 1,500 dog training videos on social media, and has successfully trained over 1,000 puppies. Both of his new books have been well-received, with glowing reviews.
“Reading the book is just the beginning; dog training is a lifelong process. It takes patience, consistency, and follow-through to be successful,” reminds Dale.
Dale’s book is available on Amazon at just $5.99 for the Kindle edition and $9.99 for the paperback. It’s also available as an audiobook.
Dale Buchanan
Top Gun Dog Training
+1 954-592-9446
dale@topgundogtraining.com