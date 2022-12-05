Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,163 in the last 365 days.

Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training Publishes Potty Training Book

Potty Training Your Puppy

Potty Training Your Puppy

Successful puppy trainer Dale Buchanan has launched a new book, “Potty Training Your Puppy,” to complement his series of puppy training books.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known in the Huntsville, AL area for his puppy training and dog behavior modification programs, Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training has now published his second book.

Potty Training Your Puppy” was released on November 26 and complements Buchanan’s already successful book “The Complete Puppy Training Manual” and his well-known podcast Puppy Talk.

“Potty Training a new puppy is one of the hardest things for some owners,” says Dale. “I get numerous calls and emails weekly to assist with potty training issues. My book offers a simple and effective 3-step method that really works.”

The book provides owners with everything needed to help housebreak a puppy, including:
- A simple potty training method that works
- The top 3 reasons why potty training fails
- How to create a potty break schedule
- Puppy feeding and water intake advice
- Puppy management and supervision
- Crate and leash training tips

Dale also offers training sessions in the owner’s home in the Huntsville, AL area that covers basic obedience commands, leash training, and socialization skills. Dale’s training methods focus on positive reinforcement.

In addition to the publication of his books, Dale has hosted over 59 Puppy Talk Podcast episodes, more than 1,500 dog training videos on social media, and has successfully trained over 1,000 puppies. Both of his new books have been well-received, with glowing reviews.

“Reading the book is just the beginning; dog training is a lifelong process. It takes patience, consistency, and follow-through to be successful,” reminds Dale.

Dale’s book is available on Amazon at just $5.99 for the Kindle edition and $9.99 for the paperback. It’s also available as an audiobook.

Dale Buchanan
Top Gun Dog Training
+1 954-592-9446
dale@topgundogtraining.com

You just read:

Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training Publishes Potty Training Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.