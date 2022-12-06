The Changing of the Guard

New Leadership at the Institute for Aegean Prehistory

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Philip Betancourt retired as executive director of The Institute for Aegean Prehistory (INSTAP) on October 22, 2022. He is the founding director of INSTAP (www.aegeanprehistory.net), and he has served with dedication and distinction for the past 41 years. INSTAP supports research about civilizations of the Aegean and related areas dating from the Paleolithic to the beginning of writing in Greek, traditionally set at the first Olympiad in 776 BC. Since 1982 it has funded excavation projects, field surveys, scientific analysis, conservation of sites and materials, study and research of archaeological artifacts and assemblages, publication, and the INSTAP Study Center for East Crete (www.instapstudycenter.net).

The INSTAP Board of Trustees has elected as Prof. Betancourt’s successor Dr. Thomas Brogan who has served as the director of the INSTAP Study Center for East Crete in Greece since 1997. Dr. Brogan will remain at his post in his expanded role as director of INSTAP.

Dr. Susan Ferrence continues in her role as director of publications of INSTAP Academic Press located in Philadelphia, PA (www.instappress.com). Dr. Konstantinos Chalikias and Dr. Jason Earle, recently named assistant directors of The Institute for Aegean Prehistory, remain in those roles with a focus on administration and grants, respectively.

Malcolm H. Wiener, the founder of The Institute for Aegean Prehistory and the INSTAP Study Center for East Crete, retired as vice president of both boards of trustees (www.malcolmwiener.net). He remains an INSTAP trustee and has accepted the title of Chairman Emeritus for the INSTAP Study Center.

Finally, the trustees have elected as president of both boards Prof. Jeffrey Soles, a long-serving trustee of INSTAP and the INSTAP Study Center for East Crete and the director of the Mochlos Archaeological Project (www.mochlosarchaeologicalproject.org).