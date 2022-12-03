Independent Filmmakers Pool Skills To Make Amazing 80’s Throwback Action Film
Teamwork Makes the Filmmaking Dream Work
Creating controversy is how filmmakers challenge their audience to debate, discuss and therefore bring attention to the issues we as filmmakers deem relevant.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independent film Wrecker became available on Amazon Prime in late August of this year. The film is the creation of Bryan Brooks, Brandon Hamilton, Peter Rippon and Tyrone Hutton, all former graduates of the San Francisco School of Digital Filmmaking. The team connected while attending classes and working on projects together. The school offers lessons in acting, editing, sound design, directing, camerawork and lighting. The four men decided to go into production with the non-stop action film after losing faith in the entertainment industry as a whole. Producer/actor Bryan Brooks stated, “I just don’t see the big studios taking chances anymore. They don’t tackle the big issues, instead they cowardly do their best to avoid controversy. Creating controversy is how filmmakers challenge their audience to debate, discuss and therefore bring attention to the issues we as filmmakers deem relevant. We wanted to create something that makes you think and is entertaining from start to finish.”
— Bryan Brooks
Independent films are known for their freedom of creativity and content. Do to low budgets, most Indy films cannot afford big name actors or directors and instead must utilize creativity to draw in their audience. Pushing boundaries with unique ideas, engaging stories and quality performance is how up-and-coming talents get noticed, and its how films and filmmakers get noticed as well. The Indy Filmmaker does not have to bow down to big studio execs, ask permission to tackle sensitive subjects nor feel the need to appease any sect of the general audience deemed “sensitive”. In short, Indy Filmmaking is all about taking chances. Pooling time, money and effort to create a film, not knowing if it will garner success or failure, is the biggest chance those in the film industry can make.
The quartet put their skills and massive efforts to the test in the production of their film. They are very happy with its success and guarantee that audience members will be entertained as well as mentally stimulated by the action film. Not to be taken too seriously, the film interjects several laughs into the story as it plays along. Brandon Hamilton, the director and cinematographer of the film, believes laughter is the key to engaging his audience. “Its just more fun to watch a film when you get to have a good out-loud laugh every now and then.”
The four men, along with dozens of actors and crew members, finished filming in 2020. Post production on Wrecker concluded early this year and shortly after the team found distribution through Indie Rights, an LA based distribution company. Wrecker is available on Amazon Prime for rent or purchase. The film is available in both HD and 4K formats with Dolby 5.1 digital audio. Wrecker will soon be available with Spanish dubbing and subtitles.
Bryan Petersen
Chrome Phoenix Studios
BryanBrooks@chromephoenix.com
+1 213-793-6115
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Wrecker Trailer