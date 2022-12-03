FPT Digital advises Gas South on deepening digital transformation

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — FPT Digital completed a digital transformation roadmap on December 1 for Southern Gas Trading JSC (Gas South) that is expected to help Gas South deepen the implementation of its digital revolution.

FPT Digital, a member company of FPT Group which is a pioneer in the field of digital transformation consulting in Việt Nam, began working on the project in September.  

After a two-year restructuring, Gas South has increased productivity and lowered costs. In addition, the trend of digital transformation has taken place in many parts of the company, including e-commerce, finance and banking, education, tourism, logistics, and manufacturing. With guidance from FPT Digital, the company's executive board seeks to accelerate its digital transformation with a view to bringing outstanding efficiency to its businesses and shareholders.

The company’s digital transformation aims to optimise its production and business performance while further developing digital human resources by working towards sustainable development.

Nguyễn Ngọc Luân, director general of the Gas South, said participating in digital transformation would be a breakthrough for the company along with human capacity and advanced technologies. — VNS

 

