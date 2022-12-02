Correction* Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of I Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:08 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile female and a 15 year-old juvenile female, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.