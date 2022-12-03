AFD International Research Conference: Strong Sustainability

This event, which takes place both in Paris and online, will include two academic days and one open discussion day.

SEI’s Eric Kemp-Benedict will present his paper, “Strong sustainability and property rights.” His talk will take place at a session on ecological planning that begins at 1:30 p.m. CEST on 7 December.

In it, he points out that markets tend to promote ecosystem degradation and loss of ecosystem function, using property rights regimes as an entry point to this concept. The paper reviews how property rights have been theorized or observed to act in economic systems. By drawing on Indigenous property law, the “rights of nature” and Law and Political Economy literature, Kemp-Benedict critiques prevailing views and proposes that general duties towards ecosystems be specified, and later clarified, through case law.

The event will be available live with online registration or on AFD’s LinkedIn page . Session recordings will also be published after the conference on AFD’s YouTube channel .

Interested in attending? See the full agenda .