Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,110 in the last 365 days.

AFD International Research Conference: Strong Sustainability

This event, which takes place both in Paris and online, will include two academic days and one open discussion day.

SEI’s Eric Kemp-Benedict will present his paper, “Strong sustainability and property rights.” His talk will take place at a session on ecological planning that begins at 1:30 p.m. CEST on 7 December.

In it, he points out that markets tend to promote ecosystem degradation and loss of ecosystem function, using property rights regimes as an entry point to this concept. The paper reviews how property rights have been theorized or observed to act in economic systems. By drawing on Indigenous property law, the “rights of nature” and Law and Political Economy literature, Kemp-Benedict critiques prevailing views and proposes that general duties towards ecosystems be specified, and later clarified, through case law.

The event will be available live with online registration or on AFD’s LinkedIn page . Session recordings will also be published after the conference on AFD’s YouTube channel .

Interested in attending? See the full agenda .

You just read:

AFD International Research Conference: Strong Sustainability

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.