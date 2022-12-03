Submit Release
Jetstar to operate Sydney to Rarotonga from June 2023

Prime Minister the Honourable Mark Brown announced on 1 December 2022 that Jetstar will commence operations into the Cook Islands non-stop from Sydney from 29 June 2023.

This news means that the Cook Islands will become an even more popular holiday destination for Australians year-round.

Cook Islands already welcomes more than 29,000 visitors from Australia annually, and the additional Jetstar capacity from June 2023 will allow the market to grow further.

The new service will provide two weekly return flights on Jetstar’s newest aeroplane, the new generation, longer-range Airbus A321neo LR.

The flights will depart Sydney on a Thursday and Sunday at 9.30 pm, arriving in Rarotonga at 7.00 am the same day. The flight then departs Rarotonga at 9.00 am arriving back in Sydney at 12.30 pm the following day. Jetstar already flies to Rarotonga from Auckland, New Zealand

