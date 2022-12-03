Submit Release
Honolulu services to commence May 2023

Prime Minister the Honourable Mark Brown announced that Hawaiian Airlines will commence operations into the Cook Islands nonstop from Honolulu from 20 May 2023.

Cook Islands Government has been working to re-establish better gateway routes for our Northern Hemisphere travellers.

Hawaiian Airlines is no stranger to the Cook Islands having serviced this very same route from 1987 to 1995. As a well-established airline committed to sustainability, Hawaiian Airlines is a perfect partner for the Cook Islands. And as we look to rebuild our tourism industry and strengthen access to our northern hemisphere markets, this Honolulu-Rarotonga service connects us to Los Angeles, the Pacific Northwest, and many other large U.S. Mainland cities.

Hawaiian Airlines will go start flying to the Cook Islands from Honolulu on May 20, 2023.

