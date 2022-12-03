24-hour closure at Makaha Bridge No. 3A scheduled on Dec. 7 to Dec. 8

Main, News Posted on Dec 2, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the second round of the 24-hour closure of Farrington Highway in the northbound direction at Makaha Bridge No. 3A, between Kili Drive and Makau Street. The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, and end at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. During closure hours, the southbound lanes will be contraflowed allowing for traffic in both directions.

As a contingency, Dec. 8-9 is reserved in the event of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances during construction.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. All roadwork is weather permitting.

