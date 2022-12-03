Submit Release
Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

  • Allegro Microsystems Inc. ALGM and CubeSmart CUBE will replace Semtech Corp. SMTC and NuVasive Inc. NUVA respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC and Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Agiliti Inc. AGTI, SJW Group SJW and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, The Cato Corp. CATO and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Allegro Microsystems

ALGM

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

CubeSmart

CUBE

Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Agiliti

AGTI

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SJW Group

SJW

Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC

Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tupperware Brands

TUP

Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LL Flooring Holdings

LL

Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cato

CATO

Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegro-microsystems-and-cubesmart-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301692946.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

