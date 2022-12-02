VinFast launches Quebec retail footprint with first store in Montreal

VIETNAM, December 2 -

HÀ NỘI – VinFast has announced the opening of its first Quebec store in Laval, Quebec at CF Carrefour Laval. This is the second of eight stores and service centres that are set to open this year in Canada and is the first store in Greater Montreal, the country's second-largest city.

Similar to VinFast Yorkdale, the first store in Toronto’s Yorkdale shopping center, VinFast Carrefour is located at CF Carrefour Laval, a shopping mall in Montreal, Canada. The strategic retail location allows customers to easily access the store and directly experience VinFast's premium brand and services.

VinFast Carrefour is designed to convey the "Future of Mobility'' theme with futuristic and minimalist design languages, advanced technology, and interactive consumer experiences. The in-store ambience blends modern finishes sourced from local producers with design elements inspired by the beauty of Việt Nam's natural wonders, illustrating VinFast’s vision for a sustainable future for all.

At VinFast Carrefour, customers can learn more about VinFast’s premium offerings and explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast’s electric SUVs, the VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing advanced technologies and engaging one-on-one conversations with VinFast product experts.

After VinFast Yorkdale and VinFast Carrefour, there will be six additional stores set to open before year end. The VinFast stores not only offer a seamless customer experience both online and in-store, and ensure reliability, convenience, and peace of mind throughout the process of purchasing and owning their VinFast vehicles, but also act as an important channel to enhance the brand’s presence and support its direct marketing strategy. — VNS