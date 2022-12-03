El Paso CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Homicide

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sherriff’s Office, Brighton Colorado.

“While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend people being sought for any number of alleged criminal acts,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “This is all part of our homeland security mission and keeping communities safe.”

On Dec.1, CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.