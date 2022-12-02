Light up Macao 2022 is rescheduled to start at a later date

MACAU, December 2 - Owing to activity arrangements, “Light up Macao 2022”, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), is rescheduled to begin on 9 December. More details will be announced at a later time.

In partnership with local enterprises, “Light up Macao 2022” will weave a symphony of light arts in eight districts across Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane under the theme of “Dazzling Winter”.