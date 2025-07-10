The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents Season Closing Concert “Auspicious Arrival” with programme of Chinese music classics performed by renowned artists

MACAU, July 10 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Season Closing Concert “Auspicious Arrival” will be held on Saturday 26 July, at 8:00 p.m., , at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Led by the Orchestra’s Music Director and Principal Conductor, Zhang Lie, the performance will feature celebrated jinghu virtuoso Wang Caiyun, yangqin soloist Liu Yinxuan, and soprano Cui Rui. Together, they will perform a stirring programme blending Chinese music classics with the legendary essence of Peking Opera, showcasing the exquisite artistry of respected musicians.

This concert will bring together several distinguished artists who will perform several of timeless classical works. Yangqin soloist Liu Yinxuan will perform the Yangqin Concerto “Rhapsody”, by renowned composer Wang Danhong, which showcases the boundless expressions of the instrument and rich musicality with diverse techniques. Jinghu virtuoso Wang Caiyun will collaborate with the orchestra to perform Spirit of Beijing by Wu Hua, unleashing the unique artistic flair of the jinghu with masterly techniques. Soprano Cui Rui will present “Farewell My Concubine”, a national symphonic poem composed by Guan Xia, reinterpreting the epic tale of Xiang Yu and Consort Yu with distinctive vocals inspired in Chinese opera, breathing new life into this Chinese cultural treasure.

The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by BOC Macau. Tickets for Closing Concert are now available via the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP380, MOP250, MOP180 and MOP120. 24-hour ticketing hotline: (853) 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.