Berlin Barracks/ Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile   

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

          

CASE#:  22A3006943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Lambert

STATION:  Berlin                      

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191   

DATE/TIME:  12/02/22 @ approximately 1249 hours            

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Orange, VT    

MISSING JUVENILE:  Houston Pape

AGE:  15 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Orange, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Houston Pape, who left from a residence on US Route 302 in Orange, VT on 12/02/2022 at approximately 1249 hours. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Pape’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Pape’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-919, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

