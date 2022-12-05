Hartzell Receives Voyager Propeller STC for Cessna Skywagon Fleet
Powered by Continental O-470 Engines
Hartzell really hit the nail on the head with this one. I've had a number of different propellers on my 185, and the Voyager has outperformed them in all quadrants”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on acceptance by backcountry flyers of Cessna Skywagons, Hartzell Propeller has once again expanded the applicability of its ubiquitous three-blade aluminum Voyager props. The Voyager, which is popular with bush pilots, was previously approved for other Cessna 180/182/185/206 aircraft powered by the Continental 520 and 550 engines.
— RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr.
The Voyager is now STC approved for Cessna 180 aircraft, powered by Continental 470-A (S/N 41000 and higher) -J, -R, and -S engines. This includes models 180, and models C – J with standard engines.
"Inspired by customer acceptance since we introduced the Voyager in 2019, we are continuing our efforts to make it available to a much broader fleet," said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. "We are also excited to partner with the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) to offer its members a $1,000 discount on the regular price of Voyager props from now until the end of 2023.”
Improved Performance
The custom-designed Voyager propeller provides premium performance offering the same or better cruise speeds, increased take-off acceleration, and an exceptional climb rate. It features swept scimitar aluminum blades designed for optimal performance, specifically for these airplanes.
Cessna backcountry adventurers are encouraged to contact Hartzell Propeller or one of its Recommended Service Facilities to order the Voyager propeller, which is being sold as part of Hartzell’s Top Prop Performance Conversions line.
Hartzell is offering the 86-inch diameter Voyager propeller for $16,561, including polished spinner and all STC documentation. The Voyager propeller has a 2,400-hour, six-year TBO, and the longest propeller warranty in the business through first overhaul.
Commitment to Backcountry Flying
"The Voyager is a real tribute to Hartzell Propeller's commitment to backcountry pilots. It shows that they are paying attention to what the market is looking for, they hear what we're saying, and they understand," said RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr. "Hartzell really hit the nail on the head with this one. I've had a number of different propellers on my 185, and the Voyager has outperformed them in all quadrants. Not to mention, it's a great looking propeller."
In addition to providing a RAF discount, Hartzell Propeller will make a $250 contribution directly to the RAF organization for every member that buys the Voyager until the end of the year. The RAF is a non-profit organization with the mission to preserve, maintain and create public-use recreational airstrips for backcountry access throughout the United States.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other