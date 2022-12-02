Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,158 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Chief Deputy Supreme Court Clerk

Salary $87,648.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the Clerk of Supreme Court

Job Number 2022-SC-BIS-74-CDCS

Closing Continuous

General Summary or Purpose

If you enjoy extensive research and analysis in order to make recommendations regarding appealability, timeliness and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and want to play an integral role in assisting the Clerk of Supreme Court in the administration and supervision of the Office of the Clerk, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing and writing.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly organizes and analyzes information.

Demonstrates an ability to provide sound judgment including the ability to think critically, identify, break down, evaluate and write information in a concise and logical manner.

Thrives on having a constant workload and organizing, planning and prioritizing work.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

Leads by example, motivating, encouraging and developing others. 

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Juris doctor degree from an accredited law school;

2 years of experience in a court or closely related legal setting which would provide knowledge of appellate rules, procedures and practices and principles of court administration; and

License to practice law in the State of ND.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3823479/chief-deputy-supreme-court-clerk-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

You just read:

Job Announcement - Chief Deputy Supreme Court Clerk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.