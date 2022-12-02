Submit Release
Virtury Cloud Launches Specialized Cloud Services in Pakistan

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Virtury Cloud announces the launch of its specialized cloud services powered by its PDC-ISB01 Data-center located in Islamabad, Pakistan to offer businesses around the world a more reliable, low-latency cloud environment at a much lower cost compared to other cloud solutions.

The Montreal-based cloud infrastructure provider is now offering its ultra-low latency, DDoS-protected network with a multi-homed core network that is connected to PkIX (Pakistan Internet Exchange) for high performance and reliability.

"We are committed to providing the best cloud experience for our customers and are proud to announce the launch of our cloud services in Pakistan," said Muhammad Saddique, Virtury Cloud's CEO. "We are excited to provide our clients with a reliable and secure cloud environment for their applications and other business needs."

Virtury Cloud's services include Cloud VMs, virtual private servers (VPSs), managed hosting, dedicated servers, storage, backups, and disaster recovery, all of which are monitored 24/7.

The company says its new dedicated cloud services are the perfect solution for businesses looking for an affordable and reliable hosting solution without the need for expensive hardware or dedicated resources. The company's services are also compliant with Pakistani regulations and laws, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind to users.

"We are offering a powerful, secure, and cost-effective cloud environment," said Saddique.

For more information about Virtury Cloud's services in Pakistan, please visit www.virtury.com or contact Saddique at the following address:

Muhammad Saddique,
saddiq@virtury.com
4020 Saint Ambroise Ste 1800 Montreal,
QC H4C 2C7 Canada.

