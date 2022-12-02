Fish and Game biologist’s free mule deer after it fell into an abandoned water tank near Hailey (with video)

In mid-November, conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region received a report of a mule deer buck that had become trapped after falling into an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey. It is unknown how long the deer had been trapped after falling into the deep concrete storage tank. The tank is thought to have been the water storage tank for the old Hawatha Hotel in Hailey that was built in the late 1800s.

The tank is approximately 12 feet deep, making the effort to free the deer challenging.

Ultimately, the deer was darted with anesthetizing drugs that allowed Fish and Game staff to securely wrap the deer in a sling and safely hoist it out of the deep tank.

Before release, the deer received a green ear tag to indicate it had been darted with anesthetizing drugs and for future identification purposes, and it had its vitals checked. After receiving a clean assessment the anesthetizing drugs were reversed.

In the end, the deer quickly ran away from the Fish and Game team, with no effects of the fall into the tank.