Route 356 Lane Restrictions Ongoing in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that daylight single-lane restrictions are ongoing in each direction of Route 356 between Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) and Route 56 (Leechburg Road). The restrictions will occur weekdays, as needed, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through late January, weather dependent.



The restrictions are necessary for crews to perform roadside excavation, embankment work, and culvert box replacements. Crews from Ligonier Construction will be performing the work.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov



