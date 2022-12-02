Route 885 Second Avenue Lane Restrictions Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Second Avenue (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, December 5-6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Second Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Swinburne Street and Irvine Street. Crews from the Larson Design Group will inspect the parking lot bridge over Route 885.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

