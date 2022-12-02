Submit Release
Keith B. Key Has Been Named The 2023 Honorary Chair for the African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run

Keith B. Key, CEO of KBK Enterprises

Providing vital prevention and intervention care to reduce inequitable health disparities

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA), a national nonprofit reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases among African American males, announced that business trailblazer and chief executive, Keith B. Key has been named the Honorary Chair for the 20th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk.

As CEO of Keith B. Key Enterprises, and Omni Management Group, Key brings a host of banking disciplines and entrepreneurial skills to the operations and financial management of both corporations. Key has been involved with over $1 billion dollars of real estate development inclusive of residential, commercial and religious-oriented projects.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Key received his B.S. in Economics from The Ohio State University and is a former OSU football player. “Since my arrival in 1983 to attend The Ohio State University, I have been committed to serving the Columbus community, and likewise, The African American Male Wellness Agency has a rich history of doing the same,” Key stated. “I have steadily witnessed its growth, attracting more than 30,000 participants this past year. Consequently, making it the largest initiative in the state of Ohio to raise awareness of preventable diseases affecting African American men.”

KBK Enterprises is a multidimensional corporation, strategically positioned to develop real estate in urban America and to form business enterprises to serve businesses and governmental entities. KBK Enterprises has offices in Columbus, OH, Pittsburgh, PA, and New Orleans, LA. As a commitment to KBK Enterprises’ mission of “changing lives by going beyond bricks and sticks,” the charitable KBK Foundation was formed.

About AAMWA
Established in 2004, the African American Wellness Agency (AAMWA) increases the life expectancy of African American men by reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases. Across the country, The AAMWA leads the conversation in dismantling the imbalances that exist in African American men’s preventative health and well care. The organization embraces an expanded focus into six core areas including health, fatherhood, financial wellness, mental health, mentorship, and research.

