NCUS TEC Joins AWS Training Partner Program to Close the Technology Gap
Providing credentialed, competency-based education that leads to gainful employmentCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCUS TEC, a post-secondary career college that bridges the tech skills and opportunity gap with in-demand career pathways, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training Partner (ATP) program. As a trusted partner, NCUS TEC offers AWS single-source solutions for classroom and digital skill development. The educational institution is the first African American-owned and operated provider in the country offering accelerated learning to upskill and reskill Ohioans for tech careers specializing in AWS through this collaboration.
NCUS TEC is preparing the next generation workforce in information technology and advanced manufacturing. Students participate in AWS-supported foundational and advanced learning programs that lead to competitive wage-earning careers. As described by Cathy Godfrey, a graduate of the AWS program, “The AWS training I received from NCUS TEC created a roadmap for me within my career path. I started a new position within upper management, and truly believe it was because of the AWS courses. I want to thank NCUS TEC for the experience and knowledge.”
According to the statewide industry economy report, African Americans only represent 3% of Ohio’s information technology workforce. As the foremost institution offering career credentials in computer science, cloud engineering and development, NCUS TEC is committed to ensuring industry-specific training is accessible to Ohio’s most vulnerable. More than 150 people have been awarded scholarships and 80% of the students enrolled earn an above-average living wage after graduation. The classroom training includes real-world scenarios, interactive hands-on labs, and coursework delivered by live, expert instructors who represent the population served.
In collaboration with forward-thinking industry partners, NCUS TEC successfully meets employers’ recruitment needs by strategically matching them with diverse talent for a multifaceted workforce. As Kristen Muenster, VP at NCUS TEC stated, “AWS is helping employers rapidly adapt to digital and tech innovations. NCUS TEC provides AWS customers with sustainable, skilled talent pipelines now and into the future. Together, we are creating pathways for employers to leverage untapped candidates through credentialed, competency-based apprenticeships as an alternative pathway to tech careers.”
“The scarcity of individuals with cloud skills is a major concern for our AWS Partners and customers, and hiring the necessary talent continues to pose a real challenge to the industry. Through our cloud training and education programs, we are preparing diverse learners for in-demand cloud roles around the world. With NCUS TEC, we are re-inventing how talent is cultivated, trained, and retained, and building a pipeline of cloud talent for the future,” said Maureen Lonergan, vice president, AWS Training and Certification.
About NCUS TEC
Over the past 30 years, NCUS has moved over 25,000 African Americans and women towards self-sufficiency through workforce programming with governmental and industry sector partnerships including JP Morgan Chase, CoverMyMeds, and other economic development initiatives. NCUS has developed a comprehensive evidence-based grassroots strategy that encompasses engaging underrepresented populations in emerging communities.
