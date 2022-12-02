Submit Release
Kasm Workspaces Maltego Streaming App Powers Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Lab

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) lab using Maltego: https://youtu.be/ir3QhZp8864

The lab is also covered in detail in the Tech Raj Blog.

“We are using Maltego in a separate isolated Kasm Workspace.” said Teja Swaroop, Owner of Tech Raj. “Because when you are conducting an investigation staying anonymous is essential.”

In this video Teja provides a comprehensive overview of a cloud-based Maltego OSINT Investigation:
• Explanation of OSINT.
• Kasm Workspaces Community Edition deployment to AWS.
• Introduction to Keeber Challenge from NahamCon CTF 2022.
• Configuring Maltego and using transforms.
• Using Wayback Machine for research.
• Maltego graphs.

“Our team is excited to have Tech Raj demonstrate secure OSINT investigations utilizing a Kasm Workspaces cloud-hosted platform.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Technology Officer – Matt McClaskey. “This video demonstrates the benefits of anonymity and security that come from using a remote workspace.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES
Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES
Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

