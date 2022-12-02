Kasm Workspaces Maltego Streaming App Powers Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Lab

Kasm Technologies Maltego Kasm Workspaces Launcher Maltego Workspace

Maltego OSINT Linux Workspace used for Keeber Challenge from NahamCon CTF 2022 on Leaked Confidential Information

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) lab using Maltego: https://youtu.be/ir3QhZp8864

The lab is also covered in detail in the Tech Raj Blog.

“We are using Maltego in a separate isolated Kasm Workspace.” said Teja Swaroop, Owner of Tech Raj. “Because when you are conducting an investigation staying anonymous is essential.”

In this video Teja provides a comprehensive overview of a cloud-based Maltego OSINT Investigation:

• Explanation of OSINT.

• Kasm Workspaces Community Edition deployment to AWS.

• Introduction to Keeber Challenge from NahamCon CTF 2022.

• Configuring Maltego and using transforms.

• Using Wayback Machine for research.

• Maltego graphs.

“Our team is excited to have Tech Raj demonstrate secure OSINT investigations utilizing a Kasm Workspaces cloud-hosted platform.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Technology Officer – Matt McClaskey. “This video demonstrates the benefits of anonymity and security that come from using a remote workspace.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

