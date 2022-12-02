Attorney John P. Comerford Selected By National Trial Lawyers as Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in New York State
John P Comerford, Senior Partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford in Buffalo, NY Selected By The National Trial Lawyers As Top 100 Trial Lawyer in New York
At Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, our work is more than a profession—it’s our passion.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that John Comerford of Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC in Buffalo has been selected as an NTL ‐ Civil Plaintiff ‐ Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of New York. This honor is given to only the top 100 attorneys in each state or region for their superior skills, qualifications, and results as criminal defense or civil plaintiff lawyers.
About John P. Comerford:
Buffalo mesothelioma lawyer John P. Comerford is a Senior Partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC. He grew up in Lewiston, New York, a small historic town near the Canadian border. As a young child, Mr. Comerford grew up in the shadows of Love Canal and personally observed the consequences of environmental pollution. After graduating from high school, he attended Cornell University and studied Environmental Science.
Mr. Comerford devotes the majority of his time to asbestos personal injury matters. He has litigated cases throughout Upstate New York in cities that include Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, and Binghamton. Over the course of his career, he has helped hundreds of people recover financial awards for injuries. In June 2009, Mr. Comerford became an accredited attorney for preparing, presenting, and prosecuting claims for veterans’ benefits before the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Over the course of his career, he has helped hundreds of people recover financial awards for injuries. Mr. Comerford obtained a $2,000,000 jury verdict for a plant worker with lung cancer and asbestosis. He recently obtained a $2,000,000 settlement for a 61-year-old housewife with mesothelioma exposed to asbestos from laundering her husband’s contaminated work clothes. Mr. Comerford assisted in trying an automobile accident case in Federal Court, which settled for $890,000.
About Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC:
Since 1995, Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford has recovered over a billion dollars on behalf of their clients diagnosed with mesothelioma. And while their focus has been, first and foremost, justice for their clients, they continue to pursue a lasting legacy of both shaping asbestos law in New York State and protecting future generations from becoming victims of similar corporate negligence.
A diagnosis of mesothelioma, lung cancer, or another asbestos-related disease resulting from exposure to asbestos is life-changing and traumatic. To complicate matters, those responsible may refuse to accept responsibility. That’s where Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford can help.
We hope you will never be diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer or suffer a catastrophic injury. If you are, contact Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford so they can begin the fight. You can visit them online at: https://lipsitzponterio.com/ or call (716) 849-0701 to arrange a free consultation.
About The National Trial Lawyers
Membership in The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys and provides essential legal news, information, networking, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.
The National Trial Lawyers congratulates Mr. Comerford for demonstrating superior qualifications, leadership skills, knowledge, and success. By combining
resources, power, and influence, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is dedicated to preserving and defending justice for all.
To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit:
http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.
