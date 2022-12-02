2022 General Election Canvass Streaming Live at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office will certify the results of the 2022 General Election at the official canvass on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

WHAT: The Secretary of State will certify the elections results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures. Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Robert Brutinel will be in attendance. The event will be closed to the public and media but will be livestreamed.

Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones will be available for individual interviews immediately following the canvass.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Live streaming coverage of the canvass is available at http://go.azsos.gov/vkrw

Pool video provided by 12News. Pool photography provided by the Associated Press. A recording of the canvass will be posted following the event.

