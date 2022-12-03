WESOS Launches Inaugural Issue of Their Magazine, WOW! ENTREPRENEUR, Featuring Article on Colorado-Based SmartMomGig.com
WESOS’ Inaugural WOW! ENTREPRENEUR – Women of WESOS Magazine Cover, launch date December 2, 2022 #womensupportingwomen #womeninbusiness #womenentrepreneurs
Dawn Huddleston, COO of WESOS; Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, on the eve of the launch of WESOS’ WOW! ENTREPRENEUR Magazine #successfulwomen #wesos #smartfem #smartmomgig
The Benefits of Informal Collaborations and Women Supporting Women Are Priceless and Far-Reaching
Keynote Speaker, Lea Woodford, spoke about the importance of connecting with your audience via magazines, which was followed by quite a bit of interaction and discussion. The focus was the launch of WESOS' Inaugural magazine and the impact it will have on their 6,000 members and their ability to create credibility.
SmartMomGig.com, based in Englewood, CO, is featured in an article in the inaugural issue of WESOS’ WOW! ENTREPRENEUR magazine, titled The Answer Is… Women, which focuses on how instrumental remote freelance workers are in bolstering our economy, from the individual level benefiting our our natonal economy.
Women uplifting women, supporting each other, and collaborating with each other betters all involved. Working individually, each reaches a certain level. Working together, collaborating and combining knowledge and strengths helps each attain greater successes and heights. Sharing skill sets, to the betterment of both parties, enhances bonds and creates lasting beneficial relationships. Helping each other helps us all. You don’t have to do it alone.
The magazine is available in both print and digital versions.
ABOUT WESOS
WESOS (Women Entrepreneurs’ Secrets of Success) brings together women entrepreneurs, business owners, and other professionals to build authentic relationships, collaborate, and share resources, so they can find mutual support in growing successful businesses. Women in business have a different energy and WESOS knows that. They’re here to cultivate authentic relationships. WESOS sisters refer other WESOS sisters, based on first-hand knowledge of their skills, professionalism, and a real relationship with the person they’re referring – not just someone they met in passing. WESOS invites all women to join their membership, with a nurturing attitude to help others grow their businesses and become their most successful selves.
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, is connecting business owners with its vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. The new, non-traditional workforce allows skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women the ability to provide and care for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce. Their staff is your staff!
ABOUT SmartFem Media Group
SmartFem Media Group is a full-service digital marketing and advertising firm. They have full-service TV production, social media marketing services, and website design and build services. Their magazine, SmartFem.com, is the number one online magazine for women. SmartFem Media Group also has its own SmartFem Entertainment TV show. They take pride in the fact that most of their clients have been with them for years. They believe in providing excellent customer service and they stay cutting-edge and on top of their game, in today’s rapidly changing market, providing the professional services you need, to stay on top of your game.
