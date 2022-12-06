5 Secrets to De-Stress and Achieve Healthier, Youthful Skin While Sleeping
“Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson, Owner of LA Times’ “Best Day Spa 2022,” Shares Pro Secrets to a Stress-Proof Complexion, All-Naturally
With her Facial Lounge just listed as Orange County's "Best Day Spa" on the LA Times' "Best of the Southland 2022," local "Skin Whisperer" Amber Rose Johnson shares pro tips to combat the visible effects of holiday stress on the skin. A beloved A-list hotspot focused on holistic skin remedies, Facial Lounge is the birthplace of the Custom Signature Vegan Facial that has helped hundreds of thousands of clients. Last month, the aesthetic boutique celebrated 22 years of success empowering better skin, naturally.
“The end of the year is a hectic time for most, heightening stress and wreaking havoc on the skin,” says Johnson. “Toxic chemical-based solutions can make problems worse in the long run, which is why I’ve specifically designed our vegan, non-toxic, pregnancy-safe formulas [for men and women of all skin types] to tackle every issue, toxin-free.”
Stress causes chemical changes within the body that increase oil production and breakouts while making existing issues - like eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis - even worse. Skin proteins begin to break down, reducing the natural elasticity that helps to prevent wrinkles. The good news: stress effects on the skin can be reduced by natural means… while you sleep! Skin is most absorbent at night, so Johnson created her own proprietary nighttime vegan formulations with a variety of clean beauty, stress-busting ingredients like:
L-Lysine, an essential amino acid that helps to fight infection, build immunity, and support collagen production. Try Facial Lounge’s L-Lysine formulation at bedtime, made without heavy metals, lead, and other harmful chemicals.
Chamomile, with powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial acne-fighting properties. Try Facial Lounge’s brand new Calming Chamomile Night Oil that layers perfectly over any nighttime cream.
Sea Buckthorn Oil and Crystalized Olives to promote hydration and help combat wrinkles. Try Facial Lounge’s Whipped Cream Sleeping Mask, a multi-tasking night cream mask that fights dehydration and is great for those who travel, helping to repair skin while you sleep.
Australian Tea Tree Oil, which can help fight inflammation and acne-causing bacteria while reducing oil production. Try Facial Lounge’s Calming Hydragel to help improve skin texture, tone, and elasticity.
Antioxidants, offering anti-aging, skin-protective benefits. Try Facial Lounge’s Barrier Repair Antioxidant Booster, with six powerful superfruits to fight wrinkle-causing free radicals, boost radiance, soften, smooth, and hydrate.
